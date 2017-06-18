– Remember to join 411 tonight at 7PM ET for our LIVE WWE coverage, starting at 7PM ET…

* Kickoff Match: The Colons vs. The Hype Bros

* WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal with the Singh Brothers vs. Randy Orton

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Naomi vs. Lana

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya