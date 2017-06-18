wrestling / News
Remember to Join 411 Tonight at 7PM ET For Our Live WWE MITB Coverage
June 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Remember to join 411 tonight at 7PM ET for our LIVE WWE coverage, starting at 7PM ET…
* Kickoff Match: The Colons vs. The Hype Bros
* WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal with the Singh Brothers vs. Randy Orton
* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. The New Day
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Naomi vs. Lana
* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya