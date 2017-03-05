wrestling / News
Remember to Join 411’s LIVW WWE Fastlane Coverage Tonight at 7PM ET
March 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV, 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 7PM ET…
* Kickoff Match: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann
* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe
* Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg