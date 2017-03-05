– Here is the card for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV, 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 7PM ET…

* Kickoff Match: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

* Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg