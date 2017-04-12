– Renee Young posted the following on Twitter, responding to fans that congratulated her and Dean Ambrose on their marriage. The couple, who had been dating for a while (and were even featured on Total Divas) wore their wedding rings on WWE TV this week after recently getting married. Here is what Renee posted…

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017