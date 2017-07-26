– WWE announced the following, revealing that Renee Young will now be working both Raw and Smackdown…

Renee Young to appear on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE moving forward

No, your eyes and ears weren’t deceiving you: Longtime SmackDown LIVE interviewer Renee Young appeared on Raw this week and continued her duties on Team Blue. And she will be a fixture on both brands for the foreseeable future, WWE.com can confirm.

The intrepid Young embraced pulling double-duty this week, excitedly posting on Instagram that she was thrilled to reform her “dream team” with Raw’s Charly Caruso.

Join WWE.com in congratulating Renee on this exciting new chapter in her career.