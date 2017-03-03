– According to Pwinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky appeared on Impractical Jokers last night. The material was filmed in Nyack, NY at the Palisades Mall. In the segment, the trio would pull the Jokers’ pants down if they didn’t unwrap twisted headphone cords in time. Here are notes on their appearance, from Geoff Clark and Pwinsider.com

My wife and I were flipping through channels and caught a new episode of “Impractical Jokers”. On the episode, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, and Velvet Sky were all part of a prank that the guys were doing. They did reference Ray as a “wrestling legend”, the fact that Q (on the show) had previously wrestled Dreamer in Season 3, and Velvet as a “former TNA Knockout”. Looked like they were all friends and genuinely had a good time.