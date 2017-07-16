wrestling / News
Revival Jokes About Young Bucks’ Backpack & Passport Theft
July 16, 2017 | Posted by
– The Revival have taken the latest show in their online feud with the Young Bucks. Dash Wilder posted to Twitter after Matt Jackson reportedly had his backpack, which contained his passports and $2000 in merchandise money, stolen during his Japan tour.
Wilder posted the following to Twitter. The two teams have gone back and forth over recently, with Nick Jackson taking the Bucks’ most recent shot at the Revival earlier today.
Got a used passport and old backpack for sale. Asking $4000 OBO.
Forever
The
Revival
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 16, 2017