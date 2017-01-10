According to Pwinsider, Timothy Smith (who wrestled as Rex King & Timothy Well), and is likely best known as Timothy Well of the Well Dunn tag team in the early 90s, passed away yesterday due to complications of kidney failure. Smith was 55 at the time of his passing, and had been ill for some time.

Smith started wrestling in the late 80s, and got his break as one half of The Southern Rockers with Steve Doll, replacing Doll’s previous partner Scott Peterson. They moved on from Don Owens’ Pacific Northwest promotion to the USWA in Memphis. From there, the teams moved onto the WWF.

King left WWE in 1995; making appearances as Rex King in both Puerto Rico and ECW. He largely left wrestling in 2001 after suffering an in-ring injury where he broke his neck while taking a body slam and coming down wrong while wrestling Mustafa Saed. He was also one of several former WWF/WWE talents listed as a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment in July 2016, alleging that WWE was directly responsible for their current health issues as well as challenging that professional wrestlers are improperly classified as independent contractors by WWE.

On behalf of 411, I would like to extend my condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Smith.