– MCW sent out the following, announcing that Rey Mysterio is appearing at their April 22nd event…

Meet Rey Mysterio, April 22 at MCW in Joppa, MD

MCW Pro Wrestling returns Saturday, April 22 for “Spring Fever” featuring Rey Mysterio at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Meet and Greet 4 pm, bell time 7:30 pm!

On April 22, meet former WWE champion, current Lucha Underground star, AAA Hall of Fame member, and all around wrestling legend Rey Mysterio!

MCW Heavyweight champion Sean Studd w/ Andy Vineberg vs. Bruiser!

Ryan McBride returns to action, taking on the head of Dixon Line Security, Ken Dixon!

Also see MCW Women’s Champion Melina, Lio Rush, and many more!

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door.