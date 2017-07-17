According to Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio is currently negotiating with both WWE & Global Force Wrestling. Mysterio is signed with Lucha Underground through the end of the third season (September). He would then reportedly be free to work with any company after his 90-day non-compete clause expires (90-days after the season three finale ends). There is always a chance Lucha Underground could offer Rey a new contract, but with no fourth season announced, that seems unlikely at this time.