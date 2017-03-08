– The El Rey Network sent out the following today…

El Rey Network announced today the return of “The People’s Network Showcase”, a series of specials featuring handpicked short films and exclusive interviews with stand-out rising independent filmmakers from around the world. This quarter’s special features eight high-octane action shorts.

“The People’s Network Showcase: Action Edition”, hosted by wrestling champion and star of El Rey Network’s wrestling series “Lucha Underground” Rey Mysterio, will debut on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 8pm ET.

El Rey Network founder and maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez had a vision to create a place where all creators’ work could be seen and celebrated on broadcast television. The People’s Network Showcase is this place. Filmmakers can submit their films to El Rey Network’s People’s Network here:https://submit.elreynetwork.com/

Films and filmmakers featured on Friday, March 31 include:

BATTLE:

Directed by Emily Dell

Trece, an athlete just trying to keep his head down and do his time, makes some deadly enemies. Now he has to fight to survive.

C.O.B.A.L.T. :

Directed by Lon Lopez

In the spirit of “Robot Chicken”, “Team America: World Police” and “Thunder Birds”, C.O.B.A.L.T. is a true action figure action movie. Producers Lon Lopez and Rob Wilson craft a tale of plastic animated action in the story of Agent True as she recounts her first day one the job, hunting down a terrorist cell. Done in painstaking traditional stop motion, C.O.B.A.L.T. is a good, old fashioned action movie if acted by action figures.

ETHOS:

Directed by Adam Newacheck

Ethan, who is the last human on the planet, is searching for the truth to an alien invasion that wiped out everything he knew.

FAITH:

Directed by Nick McKinless

When two men’s lives collide, a murky past unfolds to a miraculous conclusion.

KILL SHELTER:

Directed by Paul Nicoletos & Viet Huynh

Sage wakes up in a facility imprisoned by his Alien captors. He doesn’t know where he is and is chained in the same cell of a 10 year-old girl named Tessa. He must use his military skills to fight his way out of the cell.

LEAVES:

Directed by Pablo Olmos Arrayales

“Leaves” tells the story of a couple that get deep into the forest. Once there, the girl finds a beautiful unicorn figure on the ground. Maybe somebody lost it or maybe somebody left it there.

LIONS AND WOLVES:

Directed by Keith Collins II

A woman is kidnapped by three henchmen. Who will save her?

PAPER PLANES:

Directed by Nelson Lopez

See the world in the eyes of a child and let your imagination run wild. When PJ finds his favorite toy soldier Captain Marshall broken, the war that he is playing becomes a reality. Enter the world that we all once lived-in and go back to being a child.