wrestling / News

Rhaka Khan Comments On Kurt Angle’s 2009 Domestic Abuse Incident, Alleges Stolen Paychecks

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– TNA alumna Rhaka Khan took to Twitter this week to comment about her former relationship with Kurt Angle. Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, posted a lengthy series of tweets discussing the incident, which you can see below.

Angle and Khan dated during their time in TNA until an August 6th, 2009 incident in which Angle allegedly assaulted her. Assault and harassment charges were filed against Angle and Khan obtained a protective order against him, though they were withdrawn voluntarily in November that year. The charges against Angle were dropped due to the fact that Khan stayed at Angle’s home for nine days after the incident. Both parties signed a document acknowledging that such an incident took place; despite Khan having bruises and scratches on her, the judge sided with Angle’s lawyer who argued that the marks could have conceivably come from Khan’s wrestling career. Angle denied that abuse took place and Khan was released from TNA in October 2009.

Khan has been out of the business and public eye since 2011, but she retweeted a 2015 post from a fan that linked to a 2009 video of her discussing the incident with WTAE-TV reporter Michelle Wright. The video is below as well. Since retweeting that post, Khan has posted a long series of tweets directed at Angle, his wife Giovanna, Dave Hawk, Jeff & Karen Jarrett, Dixie Carter and more. She has tagged several individuals including WWE executives Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon.

Among her allegations in the tweet are that Angle stole her paychecks and deposited them into his own account. She added that the protection order was withdrawn because Angle paid her not to bring it in front of a judge. The Angles have both blocked her on Twitter and neither WWE nor Angle have commented at this time.

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Rhaka Khan, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus


Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading