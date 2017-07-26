– TNA alumna Rhaka Khan took to Twitter this week to comment about her former relationship with Kurt Angle. Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, posted a lengthy series of tweets discussing the incident, which you can see below.

Angle and Khan dated during their time in TNA until an August 6th, 2009 incident in which Angle allegedly assaulted her. Assault and harassment charges were filed against Angle and Khan obtained a protective order against him, though they were withdrawn voluntarily in November that year. The charges against Angle were dropped due to the fact that Khan stayed at Angle’s home for nine days after the incident. Both parties signed a document acknowledging that such an incident took place; despite Khan having bruises and scratches on her, the judge sided with Angle’s lawyer who argued that the marks could have conceivably come from Khan’s wrestling career. Angle denied that abuse took place and Khan was released from TNA in October 2009.

Khan has been out of the business and public eye since 2011, but she retweeted a 2015 post from a fan that linked to a 2009 video of her discussing the incident with WTAE-TV reporter Michelle Wright. The video is below as well. Since retweeting that post, Khan has posted a long series of tweets directed at Angle, his wife Giovanna, Dave Hawk, Jeff & Karen Jarrett, Dixie Carter and more. She has tagged several individuals including WWE executives Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon.

Among her allegations in the tweet are that Angle stole her paychecks and deposited them into his own account. She added that the protection order was withdrawn because Angle paid her not to bring it in front of a judge. The Angles have both blocked her on Twitter and neither WWE nor Angle have commented at this time.

If what *REDACTED* is saying here is true, why wld he fly us to Illinois 2 "meet my family" July 4th 2009? 🤔https://t.co/LbMGWMSwxR pic.twitter.com/hCuqL88d7z — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 23, 2017

I wonder why *REDACTED* is sittin in a living room in the middle of #JacksonvilleIllinois holding my hand ONE MONTH before "I lied" on him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e6U1sxTj1V — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 24, 2017

No, I was there trying to help U..and that's what would make U attack me. #IForgiveU

Everyone Knows An Addict; You Just Don't Know It Yet. pic.twitter.com/3EIZIqF7l5 — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 24, 2017

I don't see what the problem is.I'm only posting screenshots of #ThingsKurtAngleSaid. Blocking is easier than apologizing? Man up Kurt. https://t.co/DxELoRKhHp — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 25, 2017

Sorry y'all..4 the record I made SURE not to procreate w/ #KurtAngle. His transactions at Walgreens Pharmacy nxt2 DoubleTree will concur💯 https://t.co/Wip4Qlns24 — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 25, 2017

I have no choice…

Plus this #America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🗣🗣🗣 Gonna use my #FreeSpeech.. #KurtAngle sure used his..

Not taking this atrocity to my grave https://t.co/eSM281g0V1 — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017

I bet #KurtAngle,#DaveHawk, @TNADixie &*REDACTED* spent 2day tryin 2 figure out how 2 shut my Twitter down like they did my FB in 2009🤔😂 — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017

"You are the closest to GOD that I know"

– #KurtAngle

August 2009 🤔🤔🤔

Translation: Please don't tell the police I just beat u up. https://t.co/BIhuZoYDi0 — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017

Take screenshots in case #DaveHawk or @TNADixie find a way to hide my account with the other bodies they've hidden for #KurtAngle. — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017

This is so strange.

*REDACTED*😂 Blocked me BEFORE I even got a chance to put her on blast.. That's Weird 🤔

U wanted my life, U got it girl 😊 pic.twitter.com/bk41PJqqWp — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017

Told u guys I was just getting started… I'll make it quick… Almost time for the "Go Home" … I'm still #HulkinUp brothers — Trenesha Biggers (@I_Am_Trenesha) July 26, 2017