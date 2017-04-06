During the WrestleCon 2017 Kickoff Party in Orlando last week, Matt Striker moderated a panel with Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair. Sting was asked if they missed out by WWE never booking Sting vs. The Undertaker while they were both actively wrestling. Sting didn’t agree, because if you look at their careers they didn’t miss out on anything. Flair praised the matches Sting had with Triple H and Seth Rollins. Flair joked that while Sting had a “really sweet deal” with TNA, he went nearly half an hour with Triple H and “fought off the opposition.” He said that showed what kind of athlete and how great of a wrestler he was.