– Ric Flair has ended his podcast on MLW. The Ric Flair Show Twitter account posted the following to Twitter last night:

Thanks for subscribing and listening to the show but that's all folks! Keep up with Ric at @RicFlairNatrBoy and Conrad at @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/GzS6lHbcCK — RicFlairShow (@RicFlairShow) January 4, 2017

When asked why, co-host Conrad Thompson simply said, “didn’t want to do it.” The official Twitter account now notes in its profile description that “Ric has retired from podcasting.”

This is Flair’s second podcast; the first, “WOOOOO! Nation with Ric Flair,” aired on Play.It through April of 2016.