Ric Flair was reportedly eighty-sixed from a bar on Sunday evening for insulting one of the establishment’s employees. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Flair was booted out of a The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne, Indiana after being there for just five minutes.

According to several people present, Flair was asked to leave after calling the bartender a “fatass.” An employee for the bar said they could only verify that he had insulted the bartender. Patrons noted on Twitter that Flair was kicked out after just five minutes.

No comment from Flair or his rep yet.

When you're chillin at the deck and @RicFlairNatrBoy shows up, then gets kicked out within 5mins! Pregaming for the snakepit🤘 — Nicholas AA (@nikkolas_92) April 9, 2017