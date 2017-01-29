wrestling / News

Ric Flair Segment Was Scrapped For Royal Rumble

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ric Flair was originally going to be brought out to honor John Cena for the latter’s record-tying sixteenth world championship win. PWInsider reports that Flair was brought to the show in order to appear after the win and strap the championship belt around Cena’s waist.

The decision was made earlier today not to do the segment, which would have been in front of the live crowd, and film something instead that would be posted on social media.

