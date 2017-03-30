– WWE revealed a statue of Ric Flair at WrestleMania Axxess. You can see video below via the WWE Instagram account, as well as a pic from Charlotte Flair.

WWE released a statement announcing the statue which read, “At WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday night, a life-sized statue of the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself.

The presentation puts the 16-time World Champion in an exclusive club of legendary competitors who have been immortalized in bronze by New York City-based sculptor Karen Atta, who has also constructed statues of Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.”