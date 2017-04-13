– Ric Flair spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On John Cena tying his world championship reign record: “I have no problem with John Cena tying the world title record. John has an incredible work ethic.”

On Charlotte possibly passing his record one day: “She’s already a four-time champion. She’s so athletic, she is a female Kurt Angle. She’s way past asking me questions. She tells me things now.”

On people looking at wrestling with more respect now: “This is the respect the guys are due, and I’ve always seen us in that light. There’s nothing more athletic in any sport than the wrestlers. The fact that some of it is choreographed shouldn’t reflect on the abilities, skills, and work ethics that go into. I think it’s great for both brands.”

On his pet peeve in matches: “It’s this thing where guys duck the clothesline. If you watch a three-hour WWE program, you’ll see thirty guys ducking the clothesline. How do you miss a guy with a clothesline? How do you do it? It’s a transitional spot, and it drives me crazy. Nobody ducked Road Warrior Animal and Hawk’s clothesline, and nobody damn sure ducked Stan Hansen’s clothesline.”

On Jay Lethal being his favorite non-WWE talent: “I do wish that Jay Lethal was in WWE. He’s an incredibly nice guy, and he’s a good talent, so I don’t know why Jay never made it to WWE.”

On Seth Rollins: “That’s the guy to watch. Seth needs to be a bad guy again – he’s not nearly as good being a good guy – but he’s a tremendous performer. They had him in the right spot, but then he got hurt. Seth can really go.”