– The Undefeated recently interviewed WWE Superstar Rich Swann. He responded to appearing in a controversial tweet by Big E of New Day that had the hashtag “#Black Excellence” (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Swann on how he first started watching wrestling: “My brother said, ‘No, Monday Night Raw is on USA Network … Give me the remote.’ He flips the switch, and out comes the heavyweight champion Bret Hart. The lights, the electric guitar, the jacket, the fireworks, everything! He’s just talking smack on the mic, and I’m like … what is this? I need more.”

Swann on what drives him: “My mother had passed away [when] I had started training She never actually got to see me wrestle, but I used that as drive to get to where I’m at today.”

Swann on appearing in the photo with New Day with the hashtag “#BlackExcellence”: “That picture was a picture to show black youth, white youth, Latino youth, to show all cultures and all races around the world, no matter what you are, who you are, you can do anything and make anything of yourself and the best version of yourself.”