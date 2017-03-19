– The Auburn Pub recently interviewed former WWE cruiserweight champion Rich Swann. Below are some highlights.

Rich Swann on if he knows his role or plan for WrestleMania 33: “I don’t have any direction right now, but you know, things change. And if anything happens for WrestleMania, if I get an opportunity, it’s just like I’ve taken anything before: I’ll take that opportunity to the fullest and watch that thing explode like TNT. But you know, if not, then that’s OK. This is my first year and I’m very happy learning about every single thing that goes on, and how WrestleMania is going to change lives. If Austin Aries does end up challenging Neville at WrestleMania that’s one thing that I’m definitely going to keep my eye on. You got a guy like Austin Aries, his stature — look at his accomplishments in the industry and what he’s done. The guy is definitely a very great opponent for someone like Neville. And you got a guy like Neville, whose attitude has switched, a full 180-turn, and he has not really cared about what the people have to say about him. And he’s really taking the role as the king of the cruiserweights. You can say what you want about the guy, his tactics and his attitude, but he is one of the best, if not the best performer in the WWE today. One of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve spent the better part of six years of my life with that man, all over the world, and I know him like the back of my hand. He’s at the top of his game right now and I feel like this is his WrestleMania.”

Swann on if it’s challenging that guys wrestling at heavyweight will work a similar style as cruiserweights: “I don’t think it makes it hard at all. I don’t think there’s a challenge at all. Why even separate? We’re all professional wrestlers doing the same thing, you know? We’re all entertainers, coming out and killing it night in and night out. No matter what. If Conor McGregor with the UFC — he could probably fight a heavyweight, why not? But he’s in the lightweight division, you know what I’m saying? He’s doing the same thing as a heavyweight.”

Swann on his dream opponents: “That’s a tough one, because there are so many guys. I’d love to one day have a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Man, you know what, I take that back. As much as I love Shinsuke, the biggest dream match of mine is Chris Jericho.”