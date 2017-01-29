– Rich Swann spoke with BET for a new interview ahead of his match with Neville at the Royal Rumble. Highlights are below:

On defending his title at the Rumble: “It’s going to be, obviously, the biggest match of my career and it’s going to be in the Alamodome — 60,000 people, maybe even more. To go out there and to defend the cruiserweight championship against a guy that I knew for years, a guy that I’ve traveled up and down the roads with, shared hotel rooms with, learned languages … and everything … we’re going to be in a featured match on Royal Rumble and we’re going to bring the heat. You can expect nothing but fireworks in that match.”

On his favorite Royal Rumble memories: “I got a couple. One would definitely be — and it’s kind of messed up because I love Taka Michinoku — but I can’t remember who threw him over the top rope, but he hit the floor, his feet totally missed the floor and he 450’d and hit his face on the floor. And Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler — maybe even 30 minutes after his elimination — Jerry being the guy that he is says, ‘Wait a minute, I know this is off subject, but can we talk about that Taka Michinoku elimination?’ And then they played it in slow-mo, with him hitting his face. And Jerry’s going off, laughing and thinking it’s the most hilarious thing ever.”

On his dream matches with the WWE roster: “I definitely would love a match with Seth Rollins. Definitely, I would like a rematch with Finn Balor and really anybody on the WWE roster today is amazing. This is the best roster that the WWE has had with Raw, SmackDown and NXT in years. There’s Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho is still going killing it, Roman Reigns killing it … all these guys are all amazing. I would love to wrestle any one of them.”