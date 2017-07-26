– Ricochet spoke with SI.com for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On his status with Lucha Underground and his reference to them remark during his promo at NJPW G1 Special In USA: “I don’t have any hard feelings against anyone at Lucha Underground. That was just me poking at them a little bit, you know? If I was really mad at them, I would have said something more meaningful than ‘pricks’. That’s not even that bad of an insult, it was just more me poking at them and ruffling some feathers…My contract finished last June. I’m on the no-compete for the rest of Lucha Underground’s season three, then I have 90 days after that. I can be on any TV as long as it’s not American TV. I can work indies, I can do iPPVs, most anything, really, just not on American TV. I’m not sure about a Season 4 with Lucha Underground. I’m busy until October, and I might take November off to heal up again. I really want to work on my diet and get myself in the best shape possible.”

On Rey Mysterio: “Rey is one of the most genuinely kind people in wrestling. I truly hope we have the chance to wrestle each other again…From ECW to WCW to WWE, I always looked up to this man. Even before Rey was my friend, he was my mentor. Rey is an inspiration, and I am lucky to call him my friend. He’s in the best shape he’s ever been, and he can still go better than anybody today. It’s an honor and a privilege to share a ring with him. I appreciate everything he’s done, and I cannot say ‘Thank you’ enough.”

On his goals still eft to accomplish: “I try to be an all-around wrestler. If you put me in there with Zack Sabre, I can wrestle with him. Put me in there with Chris Hero and Sami Callihan, I’ll fight with them. Put me with Will Ospreay, I’ll fly with him. It’s all about the way I do what I do. I feel the best is yet to come. I’ve had a long 14 years in wrestling to get to this point. I just main-evented a show with Rey Mysterio, but there is a lot more to look forward to, and there are a lot more doors I want to open.”