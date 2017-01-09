WARNING: Long Inspirational post Now, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone, literally everyone. Family, friends, fans, haters, doubters, everyone. I know it is super cliche but without each and everyone of you I wouldn't be where I am now. It all started as a 14 year old kid not knowing what he wanted in life and has now turned into an empire. There have been bumps in the road along the way but with the support of everyone I've managed to pull through every time and don't intend on stopping. I know I have made my mistakes and lost friends along the way, but I was young and dumb and never had bad intentions. So to everyone I have done wrong whether it means anything or not I am sorry, but isn't that life? Making mistakes and learning from them!? Now maybe it took me a little longer than most but that's fine. There's no date for knowledge. For the past 13 years I've been working, grinding, trying to become the best. Each year, trying to be better than I was the year before. 2017 will be no different. I'm going to continue to improve in every aspect possible. Whether it's with my health and fitness, wrestling, growing my brand, or being a better father, boyfriend, son, brother or friend. So again, thank you all for everything you've done for me. I honestly can't repay you but will continue to try.

A photo posted by kingricochet (@kingricochet) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:48pm PST