– WWN Live has announced that Ricochet is returning to EVOLVE for one night only. The company announced today that the wrestler, who is described as a “WWN icon,” is set to face Keith Lee at EVOLVE 80 over WrestleMania weekend.

EVOLVE 80 takes place on March 30th in Orlando, Florida with tickets now on sale. Also set for the show is a Tag Team Championship match with Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defending against Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak.