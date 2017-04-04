– During his appearance on Today this week, John Cena was on the show alongside his new fiancee Nikki Bella. Cena revealed that he did not know his mother was going to be ringside for the tag team match against The Miz and Maryse, as well as his post-match proposal to Nikki. A video of the proposal was also recorded ringside by Nikki’s friend, Eileen. The video shows Nikki and Cena’s mothers getting emotional over the moment. You can check out the video below.