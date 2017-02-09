– Rip Rogers spoke with WZ Radio’s Impact Rebellion for a new interview discussing his GoFundMe campaign and more. Some highlights are below:

On his recent GoFundMe campaign: “Life is real. It very seldom turns out the way you want to. I never think God is going to give you more than you can handle. To hang tough in there in any situation. I’ve had people come out of the wood works to support me. People that you wouldn’t think would.”

On Randy Orton promoting his campaign: “It’s funny because multi-millionaires like Randy Orton donate $1,000. He’s retweeting me and I need that because after three days the shock wears off. Like anything. Hell I was there when Randy was born. He’s helped and all of these other guys all of a sudden they don’t know me. Which is like if you’re a high school football coach. The school pays the coach. You don’t own the coach anything. He’s going to yell at you, try to make you better and get you to the next level. If you make it to the next level you don’t owe him anything. The school paid him to make you the best football player. I tried to make you the best wrestler you could be.”

On the way Vince protects the WWE and treats other companies’ wrestlers: “You make your product. Vince would bring in the NWA guys and treat them like sh*t until the wrestling business got exposed for what it really was. He wanted to show that his product was better. Remember when he brought in Ronnie Garvin? The NWA Champion and he made him a referee?! Garvin laughed and said, “Ha, I didn’t take no bumps and I made more money doing that. Ha ha!” Then he left on his own terms because he said that the business had passed him by. I am a nuts and bolts guy and they don’t want nuts and bolts. He does his own thing.””