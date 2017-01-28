Credit: PWInsider

River City Wrestling drew 800 or so fans to their live event last night, empowered by a number of names being brought in and a big media day with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Santana Garrett doing promotion for the event at the Turner Club. If not the biggest crowd in the history of the company, it was close to that number, we are told. Results from the show saw:

* Jeff Jarrett captured the RCW Championship, defeating former titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom.

* RCW Women’s Champion Katie Forbes defeated Santana Garrett.

* Swoggle beat Paul Titan.

* LAX (Hernandez & Homicide) defeated The Arrow Club and the team of “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & Joey Spector.

* Mr. B defeated Rob Love to become the new RCW Phoenix champion.

* WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke defeated Tito Sanchez.

* Just Willie & Xavier Daniels defeated Jason Cruz & Skitzkrieg.

* WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Noelle Foley signed before the show.