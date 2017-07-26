wrestling / News
Road Dogg Responds to Fan Criticism Blocks Fans on Twitter
– Following a less than favorable response to the WWE Battleground PPV, WWE writer Brian “Road Dogg” James has come under attack from fans on Twitter. Here are some of his responses…
Don't understand your tweet.
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017
Thanks for sticking up and understanding. Most are not willing to try to understand all the variables. They need someone to blame! It's me!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017
Dear haters: I've got 2 words for ya, and they ain't #FireRoadDogg #SDLive #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
So I've only done 1 good one? I really value your op……. #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Dumb? I'm sorry you fee…… #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
I'm sorry you feel that way. I'm sure you're really good at your jo…….. #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
I'll try to please you cuz I …… #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
No RoadDogg is one wo…… #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Who am I gonna get heat with?
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Btw I've blocked 90% of those people so I never saw their hate!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
RoadDogg is one word. It's my name so I should know. And, it's made up so I can make up the rules too
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Well said! I'd argue that they're not fans at all but critics. I ENJOY the things I'm a fan of!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
There's a difference between an opinion and hateful negativity. Just my opinion!
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
That's a fair assessment Nathan. Thanks for being fair and respectful dude.
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017