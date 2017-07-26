– Following a less than favorable response to the WWE Battleground PPV, WWE writer Brian “Road Dogg” James has come under attack from fans on Twitter. Here are some of his responses…

Don't understand your tweet. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

Thanks for sticking up and understanding. Most are not willing to try to understand all the variables. They need someone to blame! It's me! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

So I've only done 1 good one? I really value your op……. #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'm sorry you feel that way. I'm sure you're really good at your jo…….. #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'll try to please you cuz I …… #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

No RoadDogg is one wo…… #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Who am I gonna get heat with? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Btw I've blocked 90% of those people so I never saw their hate! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

RoadDogg is one word. It's my name so I should know. And, it's made up so I can make up the rules too — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Well said! I'd argue that they're not fans at all but critics. I ENJOY the things I'm a fan of! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

There's a difference between an opinion and hateful negativity. Just my opinion! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017