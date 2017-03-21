– Road Warrior Animal recently spoke with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about Paul Ellering managing The Authors Of Pain; he’s not a fan..

“I talk to Paul all the time. I feel bad for him because of that team he’s managing. They’re green. You gotta start somewhere, but [man]. The only problem is, when you start managing two big guys, everybody’s gonna compare them to Hawk and I. It’s an unfair comparison. It’s like trying to compare a singles guy to Bruno Sammartino. You can’t. Bruno is Bruno. The Rock’s the Rock. They’ll never be another Rock. They’ll never be another Road Warriors ever. That’s the problem [WWE] is having now in the company. They [also] have the Ascension coming out, and the Ascension are [trying to be like the Road Warriors].”