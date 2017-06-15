– Road Warrior Animal spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview. The videos and highlights are below:

On Jim Cornette’s fall during the Starrcade Scaffold Match: “One of the funniest moments in wrestling! You got to understand the story man, it’s funny as hell. God rest his soul too, Boss Man, right? Boss Man and Hawk were like this (crosses fingers), they road together – and I say that in a sense cause those guys rode with the smokers. They loved to get high. So they got high the night before the Scaffold match. Boss Man got high as a kite. Nobody could tell because he had sunglasses on. So I’m holding on to Cornette, and I give Cornette props, he’s afraid of heights. Definitely afraid, he doesn’t fly. He drives everywhere or takes a train. He holds onto the Scaffold and I say ‘Jimmy you got it?’ He says ‘Yeah, I got it.’ I told Boss Man, I yell down and go ‘Hey, you ready?’ I’m thinking ‘How is Boss Man going to catch Cornette?’ If he does catch him, Cornette is like a 250-pound sack of crap, he’s going to kill him. Then I tell Boss Man ‘You ready?’ I said ‘Okay,’ and I said ‘Go!’ Boss Man standing like this, and he’s three feet off and misses Cornette. Cornette falls and hits – both knees went ‘POP!’ like a big two-by-four, you hear them both go. He blew out both knees in that one deal. He was screaming! And Hawk and I are belly laughing on the Scaffold. He’s lying in pain, but it was so funny, you had to see Bubba standing there like this, and then staring like this watching Cornette hit. You had to be there and be involved in the match because it was so funny. We laughed our butts off at that.”

On learning about Road Warrior Hawk’s death: “Well, I was actually vacuuming my pool and the phone rang. I thought Hawk was doing really good, and it’s my buddy Bob on the phone. ‘I said hey Bobby how you dong?’ He said ‘Hey you talk to Mike today? Hawk?’ I said ‘No, why?’ He said ‘Has anybody called you today?’ I said ‘No why? It’s Saturday, it’s the day off, why would anybody call me?’ He said ‘Joe, Mike died last night.’ I said ‘What?’ ‘Yeah he died,’ he said. I sat down on the steps of my deck, man, and I cried like a baby. I said man not only did I lose my partner in wrestling, I lost a brother and I lost a friend. As messed up as he was, I loved the guy. I was a proud man to say that. Hawk and I were like glue stuck to each other, made a lot of money together, to this day we’re still touted as the number one tag team ever in wrestling. Even with the new guys. And that said something for what we did. He died and it was like someone took a stake and drove it through my heart. It was bad man, it was a bad time. I heard that there was some kind of medicine on the table, I don’t know what it was. I know he was moving his wife, they had a condo on the beach and they kept getting pelted by sand or a storm, so he wanted to move into a house. He moved and he wanted to move all the heavy stuff so his wife wouldn’t have to lift it. He goes ‘Honey I’m going to go and lay down for a little bit. My back is sore, let me rest for three hours then get me up so I can finish.’ She was there to wake him up at three o’clock but Hawk was gone. That was it.”

On the cause of death: “They said heart failure, yeah. I think his heart was worse than he was telling me and it was only a matter of time when he got diagnosed. In Australia, when he had his heart problem, I thought it was a matter of time. Once he got the green light and they told him he was healthy he went right back. You can’t do that, not with a bad heart.”

On his best memory of Hawk: “Man the greatest memory of Hawk, that’s a tough one. I got a lot of funny ones, I got a lot of good serious ones. I remember Hawk doing the war games, being the last guy in and literally knocking out Arn Anderson, Tony Blanchard and Lex Lugar with three clotheslines. Bam, bam, bam and all three are laid out. Cause Hawk was waiting, five guys go in at two minutes at a time, and Hawk was the last guy who had to wait literally 30 minutes to get into the ring. It was like a ticking time bomb. That was a pretty good one. Another one man, greatest moments of all, just the way he never had any kids of his own but he was great with my kids. He always thought of my kids as his kids. My son James was in high school and was becoming a stud football – Hawk was as proud as I was. My son Joe, playing hockey and my daughter Jessica, he was proud of all my kids man.”