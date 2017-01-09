– It appears that Rob Gronkowski isn’t likely to appear at WrestleMania, despite rumors to the contrary. After word began floating around online that he may be making an appearance at the show or events surrounding it, Sports Illustrated asked the NFL star and got an answer that was less than affirmative.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” Gronkowski said. “That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.”

Gronk is a longtime WWE fan and good friends with Mojo Rawley. He has previously spoken about his interest in pursuing a WWE career after his football career is over.