Rob Van Dam was a guest on Bill Apter’s Is Wrestling Fixed podcast where he revealed he’s like to have another match with Neville. The two wrestled when Neville was PAC and they also had a match in NXT.

RVD said: “Assuming that the business end of it was good and we were both happy on both ends with that part. The dollar amount (laughs). Neville. I knew him as a wrestler named Pac and I have wrestled him as Pac years ago in France or Ireland. He’s always been very good. I don’t know where he is as far as on the ladder or whatever. If I was getting paid and that part was worked out then it wouldn’t matter. That’s the reason you want to work up top because you make more money. Assuming that part is worked out then, sure, we’d have fun.“