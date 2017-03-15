– Robbie E recently spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio, here are the highlights…

On the changes in TNA Impact Wrestling: “The thing is, change is always good. So, when people hear things, new faces, guys gone… Right away, it is like “Oh my God” into the negative. “How is it going to be this with this, how is it going to be that with that.” It is change! It is good! It gets people talking! Make it different! New people are in charge. A lot of things have to be done to #MakeImpactGreatAgain. That is what is going to happen! Fresh faces are a good thing. It is time for some changes in TNA… Impact Wrestling now, no more TNA. Things have to be different and that is what you’re going to get.”

On how “Simon Diamond” Pat Kenny helped create Robbie E: “I’ll tell you the story. He didn’t create it but he kind of helped it happen. I was there for a tryout match… Well, originally I might not even have been there for a tryout match. I was a young, hungry guy. Had been doing it for 10 years. I was going to take any opportunity I could. If I get invited there, I’d go. I’m sitting in catering with Pat Kenny who is my long-time friend who helped me trained years ago, he lived in the same area as me, he always took a liking to me, so we got along pretty well. We were eating and Vince Russo comes walking by. Pat yells out, “Hey Vince, you said you wanted to do a Jersey Shore character. This guy is from Jersey” and pointed to me. Vince stared at me, he said, “You’re from Jersey?” I said, “Yep.” He said, “Can you get a girl?” I said, “Yep” even though I couldn’t. They ended up getting Cookie but I just said “Yep”. They talked privately (Pat and Vince) and came back. They said, “Spike your hair up, tonight’s your match. You’re going to wrestle Bobby Fish. We want to look at you as a Jersey Shore guy.” So, if Pat Kenny had not made that joke, I might have still gotten that match but I would have been Rob Eckos. It would have been a really good match. And, 99% probability, nothing would have happened. Because they told me spike the hair up… I had a few hours to become Robbie E. Luckily, I am from Jersey. I had watched the show. I knew what the deal was. And, at the time, I was 25 or 26, I partied at the same clubs the guys from the Jersey Shore did. That was kind of like my life anyway! So, I spiked my hair up, luckily I was growing it out, and fist pumped my way to the ring… Dixie and Vince were sitting in the crowd and said just by my entrance alone, “Sign him to a contract.” We had a great match. They said it was the best dark match in TNA history! They pulled me in the back, had me do a promo immediately, I nailed it. They pulled me in a room and offered me a contract. It was all surreal. It all happened within an hour. It was crazy!”

On his longevity in Impact Wrestling: “It is kind of crazy, isn’t it? If you really think about it, I debuted in 2010. It has been almost 7 years since my on television debut. Abyss, James Storm, Gail Kim was in and out… Madison Rayne. There are really only a handful… Some of the referees. But, it is crazy that Robbie E is a veteran in Impact Wrestling. Dude, I’ve been through so much and so many different people in charge that I always think there is a place for a Robbie E. I’m different than everyone else. I think there should be all different kind of things in wrestling. I find that no one is like me and no one will ever be like me. Wrestling is confidence. You have to be confident inside and outside of the ring. I’m confident enough to say there is only one Robbie E!”