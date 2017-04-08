– The FITE App is set to air a Mid-South Mania event tonight at 8PM EST. The event will feature appearances by the Rock ‘N Roll Express and Ricky Steamboat. Here’s an official preview for the event:

“The MSWA Tag Team Championship will be decided as Daddy Mack’s latest addition to DMI and formerly known as Street Dreamz, The DMI Boyz, defend the titles against future WWE Hall of Famers and legendary tag team, Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. Jeremiah Plunkett defends the MSWA Heavyweight title against King Shane Williams. MSWA Super Junior Champion, Aidan Brady, puts his title on the line against Bullet Club’s own Chase Owens. Former ECW star Colin Delaney goes one on one with Eric Wayne. Jocephus Brody versus Big Bad John as well as Jessica Leigh against Dani Fererra in women’s action. Also scheduled to appear are WWE Hall of Fame member Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, and many more!