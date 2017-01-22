– Rockstar Spud spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On which wrestlers he wants to face: “There are many wrestlers I want to step into the ring with. But time will tell. If I had to pick one or two names, I’m a man of the box office, so I’ve always wanted to step into the ring with someone of the calibre of John Cena. On the impact roster, why not step in with Bobby Lashley or Eddie Edwards, some of the best we have. And people like Cody who came to our company. He’s also a wonderful performer. Anyone that can raise my profile in the box office, I’m ready to step in.”

On his association with Aron Rex: “Prince of pageantry and myself, will do nothing by entertain every week on the Impact Wrestling show and that too more than anyone else. That includes The Broken morons the Hardy Boys, that includes EC3 and anyone else on the Impact Wrestling roster.”

On who TNA should sign: “If you got a limited budget, you obviously have the ability to do fantasy booking. So I would sign John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock.”

On the UK wrestling scene: “It’s getting more attention than any other wrestling scene. Everyone is doing a pretty good job and I don’t think we have anything to be worried about. What’s going on in the UK is absolutely phenomenal. The UK scene is thriving.”