– Rockstar Spud spoke with WZ Weekly for a new interview. You can check out some highlights and the audio below:

On Total Nonstop Deletion: “I said to Jeremy Borash, ‘This is the Saturday Night Live of Pro Wrestling. The Star Wars Holiday Special with way more entertainment value.’ Some of the stuff that was on there. I lost my mind when Sugar Shane Helms and the Helms Dynasty became 3 Count. I just lost my mind. Some of the old school, in jokes of so many things that were going on. It was just so entertaining. Well done to everyone involved for putting that together.”

On his loss to King Maxel at Total Nonstop Deletion: “I am happy to be a part of the show. If my role is what they wanted it to be I am more than happy to do it. You know what? What do you remember coming out of Total Nonstop Deletion? Something involving me. That’s what we want as pro wrestlers. You’re bringing it up in an interview with me right now. It’s awesome. It’s a memorable moment that will be remembered in the annuls of time. At 44 years old when that boy is 11 years old we are going to have the rematch and I am going to beat him. Or, his gardner is going to show up in his Ribera Steak House jacket and taser me.”