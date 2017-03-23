– Rocky Romero recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about how he got into music, and his new album Six Trees Vice 2…

“Beat making and writing music is a hobby I picked up while living in Mexico working for AAA in 2010. When the idea of RPG Vice was born, the opportunity to write, produce, and record our theme was available. So I took it. And fans really responded to it and still do. Many folks asked if I would be doing an album. I responded by announcing ‘Six Trees Vice’ the mixtape/album by RPG Vice. Again the response was very positive, which led to fans asked if there would be sequel. So here it is: ‘Six Trees Vice 2’. This is a very quirky, fun, crazy wrestling hip-hop album. We basically continue where we left off in making fun of ourselves and the wrestling world. Stuff like Chuck Taylor becoming a zombie and trying to kill me for breaking up his and Trent’s ‘Best Friends’ tag team. It also includes some awesome guests in Marco Corleone, Japanese rapper Mr. Bee and Italian rapper Mano.”

You can check out the album at this link.