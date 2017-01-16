According to PWInsider, Christopher Daniels won the ROH Decade of Excellence Tournament, and will now challenge ROH Champion Adam Cole in the main event of the Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas on March 10th. The show will air on all traditional PPV outlets and will also stream live on The Fite App. Daniels was in the main event of the first ROH show, and as of late has been cutting promos about coming to the end of his career; he has never been ROH Champion.