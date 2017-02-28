– Ring of Honor sent out the following this morning…

Ring of Honor returns to Sin City for the 15th Anniversary Pay Per View and an International television taping on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11! Before the Best Wrestling on the Planet kicks off, Ring of Honor will be hosting special meet and greet autograph sessions at Sam’s Town LIVE featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor stars! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.

Below is the list of ROH stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH in Las Vegas before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

15th ANNIVERSARY PAY PER VIEW, FRIDAY MARCH 10:

~ ROH WORLD CHAMPION* ADAM COLE

~ ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS* THE YOUNG BUCKS

~ ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION* MARTY SCURLL

~ ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS* THE KINGDOM

~ LIO RUSH

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING, SATURDAY MARCH 11:

~ JAY & MARK BRISCOE

~ JAY WHITE

~ RPG VICE (BERETTA & ROCKY ROMERO)

~ COLT CABANA

~ JAY LETHAL

*Champion as of press time. Will conduct signing regardless of outcome of upcoming, contracted title matches.

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS:

~ Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

~ Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo