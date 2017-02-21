– Ring of Honor has announced that they will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session before Manhattan Mayhem. The session will begin ninety minutes before the advertised bell time for the show, which takes place on March 4th at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Set to appear at the signing are The Young Bucks, Cody, Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Silas Young and the Motor City Machine Guns. Pricing is as follows:

* Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

* Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

You can find out more here.