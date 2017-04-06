– Ring of Honor has announced that they have signed Jonathan Gresham to a deal. Gresham, who first appeared for the company during the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament, has been signed to a full-time contract and will appear at Saturday’s show in Baltimore.

The announcement notes, “Gresham has competed in ROH on a freelance basis, picking up wins in singles and tag team competition in between his extensive international travel schedule. With a repitoire of hundreds of submission moves, including his patented Octopus Stretch, Gresham has the ability to defeat opponents of any size or experience level.”