– Ring of Honor has announced three Women of Honor matches for Supercard of Honor. The company has announced the following matches for the card, which takes place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida:

* CMLL Luchadora Showcase: La Amapola vs. Marcela

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Mandy Leon & Jenny Rose vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson

The matches join the following previously-set bouts:

* ROH Championship Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH Television Championship Match: Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole

* Texas Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page

* Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White

* Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez

* Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young