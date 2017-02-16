Ring of Honor has announced their first-ever Women of Honor tryout camp and seminar. The camp is in partnership with Japanese female promotion STARDOM!. The full details are below:

ROH Camps have been the main catalyst to over 70 attendees getting ROH opportunities on live events, some of which are on national television. If they were never seen at these camps then they may never have had an ROH opportunity. Now, the first ever WOMEN OF HONOR camp will be held to search for the next great WOMEN OF HONOR stars as well as two competitors who may earn a tour of Japan with STARDOM!

Since January 2011, STARDOM has been the world leader in women’s professional wrestling and have toured the globe, including stops in the United States and across Europe. STARDOM features the best women’s wrestlers from around the globe like Tokyo Sports 2015 & 2016 wrestler of the year and World of Stardom Champion Io Shirai, “Pirate Princess” Kairi Hojo, Yoko Bito, Toni Storm and WOMEN OF HONOR star Deonna Purrazzo! Thousands of fans sell out arenas throughout Japan while fans all around the globe watch the action on STARDOM WORLD (stardom-world.com)!

This all-day camp is for female competitors only and will take place on Saturday March 18th from 9AM to 6PM at the ROH DOJO in Bristol, PA. Additionally, portions of the camp will be filmed and broadcast on STARDOM WORLD!

AT LEAST one female wrestler who attends will be selected for a tour of Japan with Stardom, taking place from June 4th through August 13th, and all will be evaluated by both WOMEN OF HONOR and STARDOM decision makers!

The seminar is open to any current female pro wrestler with at least one year’s experience. Each attendee is responsible for their own transportation to and from the ROH Dojo, and any necessary lodging.

The $150 registration fee includes each day’s activities plus lunch and critique by the ROH and Stardom staff.

The camp will start at 9 am and last until 6pm, although previous ROH seminars have lasted well into the evening.

Once you are approved, make your payment immediately to secure your spot.

Due to the overwhelming response to our regular ROH seminars, we have limited enrollment for the first-ever WOMEN OF HONOR & STARDOM joint seminar to just 25 applicants to insure each camper receives extra individual attention.

To enroll, you must complete the application & W9 forms below. The forms and registration fee must be submitted by March 15, 2017.

You can find the forms here and here.