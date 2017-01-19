– Donovan Dijak looks to be finishing up with the company. He is not booked on any shows past the February TV Tapings. Pwinsider says that the word going around is that WWE isn’t comfortable offering anyone who was under an ROH deal an offer until they are 60 days out of their ROH deal expiring. This is why Kyle O’Reilly disappeared after his contract expired on December 31st.

– ROH’s Greg Gilleland, and not booker Hunter Johnston, is the point person responsible for handling the ROH contracts and getting them signed. Johnston is the booker and is behind the creative direction while Gilliand is responsible for all the major business decisions.

– Last week, Keith Lee signed with WWNLive while having a ROH deal on the table. Lee and former tag team partner Shane Taylor were each offered contracts at the same time. Taylor signed immediately while Lee told ROH that he had other offers on the table. Lee informed ROH that he was going to sign with WWN at the Atlanta TV taping and ROH told him they would finish him out in Texas against the Briscoes to close out that angle.

– Adam “Hangman” Page and ring announcer Bobby Cruise have both come to terms with Ring of Honor, and both have signed new deals.

Credit: Pwinsider