– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, Hangman Page and Christopher Daniels signed new contracts. Lethal signed a two-year-deal.

– ROH officials expect Kyle O’Reilly and Ray Rowe to leave for WWE, War Machine (Rowe & Hanson) are attempting to stay together as a tag team and make a package deal with ROH, New Japan, the combination of both or WWE

– The belief is Adam Cole (who just won back the ROH title) will be WWE-bound in May.