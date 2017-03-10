– ROH COO Joe Koff recently spoke with CBS’ Chuck Carroll, here are the highlights…

On The Hardys Deal: “The Hardyz was [an] almost serendipitous situation. We obviously had them booked for Lakeland on April 1st… When they chose not to renew with Impact, we saw an opportunity. They are with us for the immediate future. They want to keep their options open.”

On Bringing in Bully Ray: “We told him what we had in mind and how he would fit in his role in Ring of Honor. He made the decision [that] this is where he wanted to be… He was interested in a longer-term deal.”

Have There Been Any Discussions About ROH Being Shown on The WWE Network?: “No. No, no, no. It’s very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we’ve done. But let’s face it, a lot of their current competitors are ROH guys, and we have their history.”