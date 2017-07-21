Ring of Honor has issued a press release announcing that tickets for the Global Wars tour are now on sale. The release reads:

This October, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up again to bring the best wrestlers from around the globe to compete in the United States. If the past is any indication, you can bet that these will be some of the greatest bouts in wrestling history and you will not want to miss the chance to be there live!

Three events in three days – October 12th in Buffalo, NY, October 13th in Pittsburgh, PA, and October 14th in Columbus, OH – the tour brings the combined stars of ROH and NJPW to these cities for the first time. At this time, Ring of Honor is proud to announce that competing from NJPW, fans can expect to see the current ROH Television champion – KUSHIDA; The Killer Elite Squad; Hiromu Takahashi; and FIRST TIME IN THE USA – Yoshi Hashi. Also expected to appear, ROH World Champion Cody, ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, ROH Six Man Champions Dalton Castle and the Boys, Bully Ray, The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, andmany more.

ROH is happy to announce that tickets for these events are now on sale for FOR ALL ROH FANS! These tickets will move fast so don’t miss your opportunity to see history being made when Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up for the tour of a lifetime!

The dates include:

* Thursday, Oct. 12th – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks – 7:00 PM Bell Time (Tickets here)

* Friday, Oct. 13th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – 7:00 PM Bell Time (Tickets here)

* Saturday, Oct. 14th – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – 4:30 PM Bell Time (Tickets here)