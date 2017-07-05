wrestling / News
ROH Moving From Comet TV to CHARGE! This Weekend
– ROH has a new home. The company announced on Wednesday that they are moving from Comet TV to CHARGE! starting Sunday, with two episodes that start at 10 PM.
The show will also still be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations and the Fite App.
