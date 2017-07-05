wrestling / News

ROH Moving From Comet TV to CHARGE! This Weekend

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– ROH has a new home. The company announced on Wednesday that they are moving from Comet TV to CHARGE! starting Sunday, with two episodes that start at 10 PM.

The show will also still be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations and the Fite App.

article topics :

Ring of Honor, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading