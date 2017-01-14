– Ring of Honor announcer Bobby Cruise’s exclusive deal with the company expired at the end of 2016. He is now reportedly taking independent bookings through his e-mail, [email protected]

– ROH be running another joint show with NJPW on May 10 in Dearborn, Michigan this year for the War of the Worlds tour. Another event has also been booked for May 7 in Toronto. Additionally, Ring of Honor will be making more announcements next week for the Supecard of Honor event on April 1 in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania Weekend.

– ROH Wrestling has also announced a big DVD sale on its website that starts on Monday, January 16. The sale includes 50 percent off all ROH DVDs and free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

