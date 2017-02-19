– Dalton Castle vs. Colt Cabana has been added to Manhattan Mayhem on March 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

– ROH will return to Milwaukee on April 28 for an “unsanctioned event” called ROH Unauthorized, which suggests that anything can happen and management will not be in charge. The Briscoes, The Young Bucks and Silas Young are advertised.

– The ROH Experience event in Cleveland, Ohio has been released on VOD at www.ROHWrestling.com.

– ROH has also released a new Briscoes T-shirt.

– Ring of Honor will hold their 15th anniversary PPV on March 10 at the Sams Town Casino in Las Vegas. It airs on PPV and streams live on The Fite App. Here’s the card:

*ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels.

*ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush.

*ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice – Las Vegas Streetfight.

*Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish to determine top contender to ROH title (should Fish win belt on 3/4, Adam Cole will face Lethal at PPV)

*ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys.

You can find more information at ROHwrestling.com