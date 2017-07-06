wrestling / News
ROH News: Cody Rhodes Posts Update On Injury, Classic Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe Match
July 6, 2017
– Cody Rhodes posted to Twitter giving an update on his status after he suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Okada at the NJPW G1 Special in the USA:
Good news: the delayed MRI on my shoulder was essentially "negative"
-grade A separation
-no surgery
-no time off❗️
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2017
– ROH released the following Throwback Thursday match, which is the full match Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins (as Tyler Black) from ROH’s Rising Above show in November of 2008: