– Cody Rhodes posted to Twitter giving an update on his status after he suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Okada at the NJPW G1 Special in the USA:

Good news: the delayed MRI on my shoulder was essentially "negative"

-grade A separation

-no surgery

-no time off❗️ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2017

– ROH released the following Throwback Thursday match, which is the full match Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins (as Tyler Black) from ROH’s Rising Above show in November of 2008: